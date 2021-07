Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked 49 websites linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his key ally said Monday.

"By the decision of the prosecutor general's office, 49 websites were blocked simultaneously," Navalny aide Leonid Volkov said on his Telegram channel.