Russia Blocks UN Text Demanding Halt To Turkish Offensive In Syria: Diplomats

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Russia blocks UN text demanding halt to Turkish offensive in Syria: diplomats

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Russia on Friday blocked a UN Security Council statement calling on Turkey to halt its military offensive in northeastern Syria, diplomats told AFP.

The US-drafted text had been due to be adopted at 1930 GMT, but Moscow intervened to stop it, one of the sources said.

The Pentagon has slammed Turkey for its three-day old assault on Kurdish-led forces, warning of "serious consequences" for Ankara over the offensive that President Donald Trump had initially appeared to greenlight.

