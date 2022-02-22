Russia breaking 'all its promises' on Ukraine: Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russia is reneging on its engagements to the global community through its recognition of rebel-held areas in east Ukraine as independent, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Monday.

Underlining that Russia had itself signed up to the Minsk peace agreements in 2014, Baerbock said that "with its decision, Russia is breaking all its promises to the world community".