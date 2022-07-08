Moscow, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Russia on Friday called the attack on Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe "monstrous" and an "act of terrorism" after he was shot at a campaign event.

"We are convinced that those who planned and committed this monstrous crime will bear responsibility for this act of terrorism, which cannot be justified," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said it was "stunned" by the attack.

"We hope that the doctors will do everything possible to save his life," the foreign ministry.

It said Abe is an "outstanding political figure who has made an invaluable contribution to developing Russian-Japanese relations in all areas of building mutual trust and good neighbourliness."Abe was fighting for his life after the shooting.