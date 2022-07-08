UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls Attack On Japan's Abe 'monstrous' And 'act Of Terrorism'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Russia calls attack on Japan's Abe 'monstrous' and 'act of terrorism'

Moscow, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Russia on Friday called the attack on Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe "monstrous" and an "act of terrorism" after he was shot at a campaign event.

"We are convinced that those who planned and committed this monstrous crime will bear responsibility for this act of terrorism, which cannot be justified," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said it was "stunned" by the attack.

"We hope that the doctors will do everything possible to save his life," the foreign ministry.

It said Abe is an "outstanding political figure who has made an invaluable contribution to developing Russian-Japanese relations in all areas of building mutual trust and good neighbourliness."Abe was fighting for his life after the shooting.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Russia Japan Event All

Recent Stories

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

43 minutes ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

1 hour ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

2 hours ago

More Monsoon Rains Predicted During Eid Holidays–NDMA Issued New Advisory

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.