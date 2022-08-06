Russia calls for maximum restraint in Gaza

Moscow, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Russia on Saturday called for maximum restraint in the Gaza Strip amid the worst escalation of violence since a war last year.

"We are observing with profound worry how events are evolving," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, adding that Moscow was calling "on all the parties involved to show maximum restraint.

" "The new escalation was caused by Israeli army firing into the Gaza Strip on August 5, to which Palestinian groups responded by carrying out massive and indiscriminate bombardments on Israeli territory."Israel hit Gaza with deadly air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire.

An 11-day conflict in May 2021 between Israel and Gaza militants devastated the densely-populated Gaza Strip and forced countless Israelis to rush to bomb shelters.