UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Calls For UN Vote To Scrap Bosnia Peace Envoy Job

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Russia calls for UN vote to scrap Bosnia peace envoy job

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia has asked the UN Security Council to vote Thursday on its proposal to abolish the post of International High Representative for Bosnia, and the office that goes with it, by July 2022, diplomats told AFP.

The vote was requested for Thursday afternoon, said one of the diplomats on condition of anonymity.

It is now up to France, which holds the presidency of the Security Council this month, to confirm the vote.

The subject has been controversial for years and has come back on the radar in recent weeks. It pits Russia against the West, and in particular against Germany, which is due to have a former minister take up the post on August 1.

Submitted to the Security Council last week, the Russian draft resolution, co-sponsored by China, "welcomes and agrees" to the designation of German politician Christian Schmidt as successor to current high representative Valentin Inzko of Austria.

But the draft, obtained by AFP, goes on to say that it "supports the appointment of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina (...) until 31 July 2022 with closure of the Office of the High Representative." According to Western diplomats, Moscow and Beijing may not garner the minimum nine out of 15 votes necessary to approve the resolution, without one of the five permanent members of the council resorting to their veto power to block it.

The five permanent members are Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain.

At the end of June, Russia said it "categorically refused" the appointment of Schmidt, a former German minister of agriculture.

The United States replied that the appointment was a "closed matter" and that the UN had nothing to do with the appointment of the High Representative, which is decided by the Peace Implementation Council of the 1995 Dayton agreement, which is made up of 55 countries.

After 12 years as High Representative, Inzko, who was rejected by Russia over what it saw as bias against the Bosnian Serbs, resigned from his post.

The job has no term limits attached to it. According to a Western diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity, Russia's draft resolution has no other objective than to "undermine the institution" represented by the Office of the High Representative.

"It is absolutely crystal clear that this does not need any kind of endorsement by the Security Council," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Moscow Russia China Vote Agriculture France German Job Germany Beijing Dayton Austria Bosnia And Herzegovina United States May June July August Christian Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

10 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

10 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.