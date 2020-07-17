Russia calls off WWII 'Immortal Regiment' marches over virus fears

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia on Thursday called off its annual "Immortal Regiment" commemoration of the nation's World War II dead in which thousands carry photographs of relatives through the streets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers had already postponed the event originally scheduled for May 9 but have now dropped plans to stage it on July 26 saying it will only take place once the virus situation in Russia allows it.

The indefinite cancellation of the national commemoration points to official jitters over the virus rate, which has fallen gradually and still stands at over six thousand new cases per day.

It is usually held on May 9 following military parades commemorating Soviet victory in World War II.

These ceremonies were all postponed this year due to virus lockdown and Moscow eventually held a Red Square parade on June 24.

President Vladimir Putin later changed the date for the Immortal Regiment marches to July 26, the country's Navy Day.

Organisers said in a statement that the event would only be possible this month with participants wearing face masks and gloves and with social distancing, which they said "goes against the spirit of the Immortal Regiment, since this is a march shoulder to shoulder" and with multiple generations of families present.

Russia has confirmed 752,797 COVID-19 cases and 11,937 deaths.