Russia cannot 'dictate' to NATO: German defence minister

Rukla, Lithuania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine.

"We have to resolve the tense situation... We have to talk to each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward... But it cannot be that Russia dictates to NATO partners how they position themselves," Lambrecht told reporters during a visit to Lithuania.