Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :New car sales in Russia sank by over 78 percent in April, industry data showed Wednesday, after the country was hit by a barrage of sanctions.

Only 32,706 units were sold in April, according to the Association of European Businesses.

This was down 78.5 percent from the same month in 2021 and followed a 60-percent drop in March.