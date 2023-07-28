Open Menu

Russia 'carefully' Examining African Proposals To End Ukraine Conflict: Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russia 'carefully' examining African proposals to end Ukraine conflict: Putin

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow is "carefully" examining proposals made by some African leaders to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"We respect your initiatives and we are examining them carefully," Putin said on the second day of a Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.

"Previous mediation initiatives were monopolised by so-called advanced democracies. Now Africa too is ready to help resolve problems that appear to be outside of its area of priorities," he said.

The Russia-Africa summit comes after Russia pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, raising concern among African nations.

In June, an African delegation travelled first to Ukraine and then to Russia to offer mediation in the conflict.

The African proposals included military de-escalation, security guarantees for both sides and mutual recognition of sovereignty.

Ukraine rejected the offer, saying it would freeze the conflict without ensuring that Russian troops leave Ukrainian soil.

The Kremlin had also said earlier that the African proposals would be "very difficult to implement".

Related Topics

Africa Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Petersburg June

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

2 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous