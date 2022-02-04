UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Hit Out At US Influence In Europe And Asia

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russia, China hit out at US influence in Europe and Asia

Beijing, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Moscow and Beijing criticised what they said was negative US influence both in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region after a Friday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Putin and Xi met in Beijing ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, as both their countries face increasing criticism from Washington.

A document agreed by Russia and China and released by the Kremlin said they "oppose the further expansion of NATO" and call on the US-led defence bloc to abandon "Cold War era" approaches.

Talks between the Russian and Chinese leaders come as Moscow is in a diplomatic stand-off with the United States over Ukraine, demanding that NATO curb its eastwards expansion.

Russia said it wants NATO to guarantee that it will not admit new members, especially Ukraine, and that Washington will not establish new military bases in ex-Soviet countries.

In the document, Moscow and Beijing also criticised Washington's "negative impact on peace and stability" in the Asia-Pacific regi

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Washington Beijing Vladimir Putin United States Olympics From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 minutes ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

2 hours ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>