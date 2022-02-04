Russia, China hit out at US influence in Europe and Asia

Beijing, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Moscow and Beijing criticised what they said was negative US influence both in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region after a Friday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Putin and Xi met in Beijing ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, as both their countries face increasing criticism from Washington.

A document agreed by Russia and China and released by the Kremlin said they "oppose the further expansion of NATO" and call on the US-led defence bloc to abandon "Cold War era" approaches.

Talks between the Russian and Chinese leaders come as Moscow is in a diplomatic stand-off with the United States over Ukraine, demanding that NATO curb its eastwards expansion.

Russia said it wants NATO to guarantee that it will not admit new members, especially Ukraine, and that Washington will not establish new military bases in ex-Soviet countries.

In the document, Moscow and Beijing also criticised Washington's "negative impact on peace and stability" in the Asia-Pacific regi