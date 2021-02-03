UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China Vaccines Must 'show Data' For EU Approval

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Russia, China vaccines must 'show data' for EU approval

Brussels, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that coronavirus vaccines from Russia and China could be approved for use in the bloc if they "show all the data", lawmakers told AFP.

Her remarks came as the EU faces criticism over a slow vaccination roll-out across the 27 nation bloc as supply shortfalls have hampered deliveries.

Some European leaders have now expressed willingness to consider using Russia's Sputnik V virus after trial results showed it was 91.6 percent effective.

"If the Russian producers, the Chinese producers open their books, show transparency, show all the data.

.. then they could get... a conditional market authorisation like the other ones," von der Leyen told EU lawmakers at a meeting, according to those in attendance.

Brussels has said previously the Russian manufacturer has been in contact with the bloc's medicines regulator but no formal application for market authorisation has been submitted.

A commission spokesman said Tuesday that one of the criteria for the EU contracts for vaccines was that producers had the capacity to make them inside the bloc.

So far the EU has signed agreements with six vaccine suppliers, but only the three jabs from Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca have been approved for use.

Related Topics

Russia China Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

8 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.