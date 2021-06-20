Russia CIVID cases up 17,611 to 5,316,826

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Russia has reported another 17,611 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 5,316,826, according to official data released Sunday.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 8,305 new cases, taking its total to 1,286,570.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death toll rose by 450 to 129,361 in the past day, and the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,629 to 4,869,972.

According to official data, 34,337,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Saturday.