Russia claims Bakhmut surrounded, Kyiv says holding on

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Russia said on Thursday it had cut off Ukrainian forces inside Bakhmut, while Kyiv insisted supply lines were still open into the town, the scene of the most brutal battle of the war.

AFP was unable to verify the status on the ground in the eastern town, which has turned into the longest and bloodiest fight since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started last year.

The Russian army said its airborne troops were "blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units.

" It also said that Wagner mercenary units were advancing in Bakhmut.

But the Ukrainian army told AFP it had communication with its troops inside Bakhmut and was able to send them munitions.

"This does not correspond to reality," Sergiy Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces said, referring to Russia's claims.

"We are able to... deliver food products, ammunition, medicines, all that is necessary, and also to recover our wounded."The Ukrainian general staff nevertheless acknowledged a "difficult" situation in Bakhmut.