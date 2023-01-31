UrduPoint.com

Russia Claims Capture Of Village North Of Bakhmut

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Russia claims capture of village north of Bakhmut

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Russian military on Tuesday claimed to have captured the village of Blagodatne north of the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut that has been the epicentre of heavy fighting.

The defence ministry said that "as a result of successful offensive actions" its forces "liberated the settlement of Blagodatne of the Donetsk People's Republic," using Moscow's term for the eastern Donetsk region.

Blagodatne lies near Soledar, a salt-mining town that Russian forces have recently captured, and on a highway leading towards Bakhmut.

Russia has been seeking to seize Bakhmut for months in some of the heaviest fighting since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February last year.

Over the weekend Russia's private military group Wagner claimed its units were in control of Blagodatne, but Kyiv denied the claim at the time, saying it repelled Russian attacks on the settlement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Donetsk February

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address c ..

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address climate change

23 minutes ago
 Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

39 minutes ago
 First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues ..

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues to achieve exceptional result ..

1 hour ago
 Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Qu ..

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang

2 hours ago
 Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

3 hours ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.