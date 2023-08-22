Open Menu

Russia Claims Fighter Jet Destroyed Ukrainian Reconnaissance Boat In Black Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russia claims fighter jet destroyed Ukrainian reconnaissance boat in Black Sea

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Russia claimed early Tuesday that one of its fighter jets destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance boat near its natural gas facilities in the Black Sea.

"Tonight, the crew of a Su-30cm naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea," said a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The statement gave no further details.

