Russia Claims 'improved' Position On Northeast Ukraine Frontline

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia said Friday its forces had "improved" their offensive positions around two settlements near the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv were recaptured by Kyiv's forces in September but Moscow has since pushed back on the region.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces had "improved the tactical situation" on the front line near Vilshana and Pershotravneve.

Separately, it said its forces had struck a temporary base for foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, without providing further details.

Kyiv said Russia had struck a hotel in the city on Thursday, killing one person.

