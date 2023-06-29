Open Menu

Russia Claims Killed Two Ukraine Generals In Kramatorsk Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Russia claims killed two Ukraine generals in Kramatorsk strike

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Russia on Thursday claimed its forces had killed two Ukrainian generals and "up to 50 officers" in a strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk this week.

"As a result of a strike on June 27 on Kramatorsk, two generals and up to 50 officers of the Ukrainian army were eliminated," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

"Up to 20 foreign mercenaries and advisers" were also killed, the statement added.

The defence ministry in Moscow claimed Russian forces hit a "point of temporary deployment of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of Ukraine's armed forces" with a high-precision strike.

A Russian missile struck a pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk this week, killing 12 people including children and wounding dozens.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Kramatorsk June

Recent Stories

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

10 minutes ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

4 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

4 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

6 hours ago
COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

19 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous