Open Menu

Russia Claims Ukraine's Military Resources Are 'almost Exhausted'

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Russia claims Ukraine's military resources are 'almost exhausted'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Ukraine's military resources were "almost exhausted", as Kyiv wages a gruelling counter-offensive to recapture lost territory.

"Despite comprehensive assistance from the West, Ukraine's armed forces are unable to achieve results," Shoigu said at a security conference in Moscow.

"Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Ukraine's military resources are almost exhausted," he said.

He added that there was "nothing unique" about Western weapons and that they were not invulnerable to Russian arms on the battlefield.

Kyiv kicked off its long-anticipated counter-offensive in June, but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.

While Ukraine has claimed gains around the war-torn city of Bakhmut in its east, Russia has claimed advances around the town of Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Shoigu was speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security. Russia invited representatives from over 100 nations to attend, but Western countries were excluded.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Kharkiv June From

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women' ..

Match officials for Pakistan v South Africa women's series announced

1 hour ago
 Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market ..

Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market surge

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container han ..

DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container handling capacity by end of 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

2 hours ago
 Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

3 hours ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

4 hours ago
 RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RA ..

RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RAWAD-funded projects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous