Russia Closes Airspace To Flights From Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic

Published February 26, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Russia closes airspace to flights from Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia said Saturday it was closing its airspace to flights from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic in response to punishment over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Air carriers of these states and/or registered in them are subject to restrictions on flights to destinations on the territory of the Russian Federation, including transit flights through the airspace of the Russian Federation," the Federal air transport agency Rosaviation said.

The measure is set to go into effect from 3 pm local time on Saturday.

>