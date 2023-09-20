Open Menu

Russia Commits 'genocide' By Abducting Ukrainian Children: Zelensky

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 12:20 AM

United Nations, United States, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russia was carrying out "genocide" by abducting children, in a plea for solidarity to the United Nations General Assembly.

"Those children in Russia are taught to hate Ukraine and all ties with their families are broken. And this is clearly a genocide," Zelensky said.

In a speech wearing his trademark military fatigues, Zelensky also renewed his call for a summit of like-minded nations.

"We are preparing a Global Peace Summit.

I invite all of you -- all of you who do not tolerate any aggression -- to jointly prepare the summit," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also said that Russia -- a permanent member of the Security Council -- could not be trusted with nuclear weapons.

"Terrorists have no right to hold (a) nuclear weapon," he said.

He accused Russia of using both energy and food as a way to pressure the world.

"The aggressor is weaponizing many other things, and those things are used not only against our country but against all of yours as well."

