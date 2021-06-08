(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia on Tuesday sent a letter of complaint to UEFA over Ukraine's "political" Euro 2020 kit that features the outline of Moscow-annexed Crimea and is emblazoned with popular patriotic chants.

In the letter from the Russian football federation to UEFA just three days before the Euro starts, it said: "We draw attention to the use of political motives on the Ukrainian national team's jersey, which goes against the basic principles of the UEFA kit regulations."