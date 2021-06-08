Russia Complains To UEFA Over Ukraine's 'political' Euro 2020 Kit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:30 PM
Moscow, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia on Tuesday sent a letter of complaint to UEFA over Ukraine's "political" Euro 2020 kit that features the outline of Moscow-annexed Crimea and is emblazoned with popular patriotic chants.
In the letter from the Russian football federation to UEFA just three days before the Euro starts, it said: "We draw attention to the use of political motives on the Ukrainian national team's jersey, which goes against the basic principles of the UEFA kit regulations."