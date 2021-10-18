Russia completes filling gas into 1st string of Nord Steam 2 pipeline

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The procedure for filling the first string of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline was completed on Monday, the project's operating company announced.

"In accordance with the plan and design requirements, the line is filled with so-called technical gas in a volume of approximately 177 million cubic meters, which provides a pressure level of 103 bars in the pipeline," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement.

This pressure is sufficient to start transporting gas in the future, it said.

The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 started on Oct. 4. Pre-commissioning steps for the second string remain underway.

Russia's gas industry giant Gazprom, which owns Nord Stream 2 AG, announced on Sept.

10 the completion of the flagship energy project despite U.S. opposition.

The 1,230-km pipeline is expected to transport 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. Gazprom intends to put it into operation before this year's end.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is approaching its operation as Moscow has repeatedly voiced its readiness to help ease the current energy crunch in Europe.

In a meeting with President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak proposed prioritizing the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline among other options.