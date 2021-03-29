UrduPoint.com
Russia 'concerned' Over Myanmar Civilian Casualties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia acknowledged Monday that it was developing ties with Myanmar but said it was "very concerned" by an increase in civilian casualties at protests against military rule.

More than 100 people including children were killed by security forces in Myanmar on Saturday in the deadliest weekend since February's military coup.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has long-standing and "constructive" ties with Myanmar.

"This absolutely does not mean that we approve of the tragic events taking place in the country," Peskov said.

"We are very concerned by the growing number of civilian casualties.

" At least 107 people were killed in last weekend's bloodshed in Myanmar as the regime staged a major show of might for Armed Forces Day.

Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin and other officials joined the annual parade showcasing Myanmar's military prowess.

In a statement released by the ministry, Fomin said that Myanmar was Russia's "reliable ally and strategic partner" in Southeast Asia.

The defence ministry statement added that Moscow wanted to deepen "military and military-technical cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership".

At the parade Russia showcased its equipment including T-72 tanks, MiG-29 fighter jets and Mi-24 helicopters.

