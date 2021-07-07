UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Concerned Over UK's Statement About Navigation In Black Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia concerned over UK's statement about navigation in black sea

MOSCOW, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia Wednesday voiced concern over British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab's statement about the British Navy ships' passage from the Black Sea, warning that Russia will take measures every time its territorial waters are violated.

As for the incident with the British Royal Navy destroyer, Moscow and London did not and do not have any contacts following the incident, and the relations between the two countries are "frozen," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

"The border guards will take actions that are prescribed to them by related instructions in case of violation of the state border and, of course, all diplomatic tools will also be used," he said.

Asked how to avoid such incidents, Peskov said: "It is necessary to refrain from violating Russia's state border." On June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said the country's border guards stopped a British Royal Navy destroyer -- HMS Defender -- that Russia said was violating its waters.

According to the ministry, the Defender entered the Russian territorial waters near Cape Fiolent in the Black Sea, did not respond to warnings of the Russian coastal forces, and only turned back when warning shots were fired.

The British Defense Ministry rejected the Russian claims that warning shots were fired at one of its vessels in the Black Sea, saying the Royal Navy ship was conducting "innocent passage" through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the Defender "was taking the shortest and most direct route"."It is an internationally recognized traffic route. We've got every right to conduct innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters, according to international law. That's what we'll continue to do," he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Traffic London June Border All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

3 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

5 minutes ago

EDB, Mashreq Bank join hands on credit guarantee p ..

5 minutes ago

LUMS hosts online convocation ceremony to honour t ..

13 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad and the Karakoram Internati ..

20 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.