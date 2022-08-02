Russia condemns potential Pelosi visit to Taiwan as 'provocation'

Moscow, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Moscow on Tuesday denounced a potential visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as a provocation, expressing full solidarity with ally China.

"What is connected with this tour and a possible visit to Taiwan is a pure provocation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said the potential visit was leading to an "increase in tension" in the region and accused Washington of choosing "the path of confrontation".

"We want to emphasise once again that we are absolutely in solidarity with China, its attitude towards the problem is understandable and absolutely justified."Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also accused the United States of being provocative over the potential visit.