Russia condemns Western 'blackmail, threats' at G20

New Delhi, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday was in disarray after Russia accused the West of "blackmail and threats" against other countries.

India had wanted its G20 presidency this year to focus on issues such as alleviating poverty and climate finance, but Russia's war with Ukraine has so far crowded out other agenda items.

The meeting in New Delhi saw US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the same room for the first time since July, but the two men were unlikely to hold talks.

The United States has accused China of considering supplying arms to its Russian ally, and Western delegates will use the foreign ministers' summit to discourage Beijing from intervening in the conflict.

But Russia issued a strongly worded statement following a meeting between Lavrov and Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

"A unanimous rejection was expressed of attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, to impose unilateral approaches through blackmail and threats, and to oppose the democratisation of international relations," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Thursday that the Group of 20 meeting in India was unlikely to reach a common statement after comments by Lavrov.

"After the speech that we have seen from the minister of foreign affairs of Russia, I don't think that Russia is ready to accept an acceptable statement," Albares told reporters.

It was unclear what Lavrov told the closed-door meeting but the Russian foreign ministry said before his arrival that he would use the forum to lambast Western countries over the conflict.

"The destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster," the ministry said Tuesday.