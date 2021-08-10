Russia confirms 21,378 daily COVID-19 infections

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia registered 21,378 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,491,288, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 792 to 166,442, while the number of recoveries increased by 18,729 to 5,788,710.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,639 new cases, taking its total to 1,530,989.

Russia's Deputy Minister of Science and Higher education Dmitry Afanasiev on Monday recommended that all unvaccinated students do distance learning at the start of the academic year.

Nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday due to a disruption in oxygen supply at a Russian hospital in Vladikavkaz after an underground oxygen pipe burst.