Russia Confirms 53,335 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Published September 23, 2022

Russia confirms 53,335 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Russia registered 53,335 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 20,694,894, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The nationwide death toll increased by 104 to 386,551, while the number of recoveries increased by 57,625 to 19,652,187, the center said.

Meanwhile, according to the center, Moscow reported 4,923 new cases, taking its total to 3,172,913.

