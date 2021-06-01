UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Confirms 9,500 New COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russia confirms 9,500 new COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Russia registered 9,500 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,081,417, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 372 to 121,873 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,994 to 4,693,579.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,669 new cases, taking its total to 1,183,639.

Russia will resume flights with Britain from Wednesday, as the country's Federal operational headquarters for the fight against the pandemic decided not to extend the suspension that was first introduced in December 2020.

More than 138.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia December 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

56 minutes ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

1 hour ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

1 hour ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.