UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Confirms To Erdogan That Kurdish Forces Have Left Syria Border Area

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Russia confirms to Erdogan that Kurdish forces have left Syria border area

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Russia has informed Turkey that Kurdish fighters in Syria have completed their withdrawal from areas near the border, in accordance with a deal agreed between Ankara and Moscow, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

"Russia informed our competent authorities of the terror groups' complete withdrawal from there," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara marking Turkey's Republic Day.

Under the agreement reached last week in the Black Sea resort of Sochi between Turkey and Russia, a 150-hour deadline was given for Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons to be withdrawn from a zone extending 30 kilometres (18 miles) back from the Turkish border.

That deadline expired at 1500 GMT Tuesday.

Russia earlier said that Kurdish forces in northern Syria had withdrawn as planned.

"The withdrawal of armed units from territory where a security corridor should be created has been completed ahead of time," Russian news agencies quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on a visit to Armenia.

Under the Sochi deal, Turkish and Russian joint patrols are meant to start after the 150-hour deadline expired.

The patrols are to be in two zones stretching 10 kilometres to the east and west of Turkey's current Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish forces in Syria.

Erdogan said Turkey's consultations with Russia would continue on Wednesday.

"We are not there (in Syria) to stay. We have only one goal: we are there to clear terror groups," he said.

Ankara says the YPG is a terror group linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that has waged a bloody campaign against the Turkish state since 1984.

The Turkish military, together with its proxies in Syria, launched an operation on October 9 to clear YPG forces from areas near its border and create a safe zone to repatriate some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey.

fo/jsk/pvh

Related Topics

Defence Minister Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Visit Armenia Sochi Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

41 minutes ago

Emirati scholar in UK demonstrates UAE’s success ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets with Cameroonian Minister

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Road partly closed to traffic on Nove ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports 11.1 percent sequential growth in Q3 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.