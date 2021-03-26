UrduPoint.com
Russia COVID-19 Cases Top 4.5 Million

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

I MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Russia registered 9,167 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,501,859, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

Meanwhile, as Russia reported 405 more deaths and 10,880 new recoveries, the respective total stood at 97,017 and 4,120,161, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,813 new cases, taking its total to 1,019,122.

More than 118.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the center said.

