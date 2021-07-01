UrduPoint.com
Russia Covid Deaths Hit New Record As EU Eyes Tourism Reboot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Russia's Covid-19 death toll reached a record on Wednesday as the country battled the highly infectious Delta variant, even as Europe prepared to launch an EU-wide Covid certificate to boost its devastated tourism industry.

Delta, the most contagious coronavirus variant to date, is fuelling concerns over new waves of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed nearly four million lives worldwide.

Russia reported 669 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours -- a high for the second day in a row, government figures showed.

Those figures came two days ahead Friday's Euro 2020 quarter-final in Saint Petersburg in front of 26,000 spectators, many of them foreigners flying in for the match.

President Vladimir Putin, while he had not called for mandatory vaccinations, on Wednesday urged Russians to get the shot. So far, only 15 percent of the population has chosen get the free jabs, even though they have been available since December.

"It is necessary to listen, not to people who understand little about this and spread rumours, but to specialists," said Putin.

