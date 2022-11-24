UrduPoint.com

Russia, Declared 'terror' State By EU Lawmakers, Batters Ukraine Grid

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Fresh Russian strikes battered Ukraine's already failing electricity grid, causing blackouts across the war-torn nation and in neighbouring Moldova, in attacks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN were "an obvious crime against humanity".

The Ukrainian energy system has been left in tatters and millions have been subjected to long periods without electricity after weeks of Russian bombardments, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) warning the country's priority this winter would be "survival".

Ukraine's military said Russian forces had fired around 70 cruise missiles at targets across the country Wednesday and also deployed attack drones.

The strikes piled pressure on the Ukrainian grid, disrupting power supplies in southern and eastern regions, with water and electricity cuts in the capital Kyiv.

"When we have the temperature below zero, and scores of millions of people without energy supplies, without heating, without water, this is an obvious crime against humanity," Zelensky told the UN Security Council late Wednesday via video link.

The strikes killed several people and disconnected three nuclear power stations, officials said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the latest Russian salvo was a response to a decision by the European Parliament to recognise Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over its nine-month invasion of Ukraine, and its call for the 27-nation EU to follow.

