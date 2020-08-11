UrduPoint.com
Russia Declares Itself 'first' To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia on Tuesday declared itself the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine with President Vladimir Putin saying one of his daughters had been inoculated.

Dubbing the vaccine "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space, Russian officials said it provided safe, stable immunity and denounced Western attempts to undermine Moscow's research.

Scientists in the West have raised concerns about the speed of development of Russian vaccines, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners and coming under pressure from authorities to deliver.

The World Health Organization said any WHO stamp of approval on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate would require a rigorous safety data review.

"We are in close contact with the Russian health authorities and discussions are ongoing with respect to possible WHO pre-qualification of the vaccine," said the UN agency's spokesman Tarik Jasarevic in Geneva.

Putin had told a televised video conference call with government ministers, "This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered.

"I know that it is quite effective, that it gives sustainable immunity," he said.

The president said one of his daughters had been inoculated with the vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute in coordination with the Russian defence ministry and other government bodies.

"In this sense she took part in the experiment," Putin said, adding that she had a slight temperature after a second injection and "that's all".

The chief of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is financing and helping to coordinate the vaccine efforts, told reporters that Phase 3 trials on a large group of people would start on Wednesday.

Kirill Dmitriyev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said industrial production was expected from September and that 20 countries had made "preliminary applications for over one billion doses" of the vaccine.

He said that along with foreign partners Russia was ready to manufacture 500 million doses of vaccine per year in five countries.

Dmitriyev denounced "coordinated and carefully orchestrated media attacks" designed to "discredit" Russia's vaccine.

"We should leave politics behind and enjoy this moment," he said. "We are not forcing this vaccine on anyone."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

