UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Defies Sanctions Threat Over Navalny Poisoning

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning

Moscow, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Russia defied threats of new sanctions over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, as US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had not yet seen proof that the Kremlin critic was a victim of Moscow's Novichok programme.

A new crisis in ties between Russia and the West broke out after Germany said this week there was "unequivocal evidence" that President Vladimir Putin's top foe had been poisoned using the Soviet-era nerve agent.

Western leaders and many Russians have expressed horror at what Navalny's allies say is the first known use of chemical weapons against a high-profile opposition leader on Russian soil.

The 44-year-old lawyer fell ill on a Siberian flight last month and was evacuated to Germany for treatment.

He has been in an artificially induced coma for the past two weeks.

The Kremlin again denied responsibility for the attack on Friday.

"A whole number of theories including poisoning were considered from the very first days," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "According to our doctors, this theory has not been proved." Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Germany's justice ministry had so far failed to share any findings with Moscow's prosecutors, adding that Russian authorities had "nothing to hide".

Trump said Friday he had yet to see proof from Berlin that Navalny had been poisoned.

"I don't know exactly what happened. I think it's tragic, it's terrible, it shouldn't happen," the president told a press conference.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Trump Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin From Share Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

8 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

10 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

11 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

9 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

9 hours ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.