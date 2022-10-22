UrduPoint.com

Russia 'delaying' Grain Exports From Ukraine: Zelensky

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Russia 'delaying' grain exports from Ukraine: Zelensky

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday accused Russia of "deliberately delaying" the export of grain from Ukrainian ports bound for countries in Africa and Asia.

"Today more than 150 ships are in a queue to fulfil contractual obligations for the supply of our agricultural products," Zelensky said in a video address.

"This is an artificial queue. It arose only because Russia is deliberately delaying the passage of ships." He did not specify what was causing the queues but said Algeria, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Lebanon, Morocco and Tunisia were among the countries affected by these delays.

He said "due to the Russian slowdown", Ukraine has under-exported "about three million tonnes of food".

"Russia is doing everything to ensure that at least hundreds of thousands of these people become forced migrants, who will seek asylum... or die of hunger," he added.

In late July, Turkey and the United Nations brokered a landmark deal with Moscow and Kyiv that designated three Black Sea ports for Ukraine to send much-needed grain supplies through a Russian blockade.

But Russia has criticised the deal, complaining its own exports had suffered and claiming without evidence that most deliveries were arriving to Europe, not in poor countries where grain was needed most.

Related Topics

Africa Bangladesh United Nations Exports Ukraine Poor Moscow Russia Europe Turkey China Egypt Iraq Algeria Indonesia Tunisia Lebanon Morocco July From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Far-right Meloni named Italy's first woman prime m ..

Far-right Meloni named Italy's first woman prime minister

5 minutes ago
 Guinea junta agrees return to civilian rule in 2 y ..

Guinea junta agrees return to civilian rule in 2 years: ECOWAS

6 minutes ago
 US budget deficit drops by half in 2022 on pandemi ..

US budget deficit drops by half in 2022 on pandemic recovery

6 minutes ago
 Zhang becomes China's first man in tennis top 100

Zhang becomes China's first man in tennis top 100

6 minutes ago
 Women in power across Europe

Women in power across Europe

6 minutes ago
 US Remains Interested in Return to JCPOA, But No P ..

US Remains Interested in Return to JCPOA, But No Prospect for Agreement Now - Bl ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.