Russia denounces 'absurd' EU decision to suspend visa facilitation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday denounced the decision by EU foreign ministers to suspend a 2007 visa facilitation deal with Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, and warned of potential countermeasures.

"This is bad for Russians.

It will take longer and be more difficult to obtain visas," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, saying this would "make the situation more difficult for Europeans as well." "Another ridiculous decision in a series of ongoing absurdities," he said.

EU foreign ministers on Wednesday agreed to suspend the visa facilitation deal but stopped short of a wider visa ban as requested by some member states.

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the move "will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states".