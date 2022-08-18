UrduPoint.com

Russia Deploys 3 Fighters Jets With Hypersonic Missiles In Semi-exclave Kaliningrad Region

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Russia deploys 3 fighters jets with hypersonic missiles in semi-exclave Kaliningrad region

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday the deployment of three MiG-31 fighter jets with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in its semi-exclave Kaliningrad region.

"Today, on August 18, 2022, as part of the implementation of additional strategic deterrence measures, three MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were relocated to the Chkalovsk airfield in the Kaliningrad Region," the ministry said in a statement.

While flying to the region, the aircraft worked out the interaction with the fighter aircraft of the 6th army of the Air Force, air defense units, and the naval aviation of the Baltic Fleet, the ministry said.

"Round-the-clock combat duty of MiG-31 aircraft and the Kinzhal hypersonic aviation complex will be organized at the Chkalovsk airfield," the ministry said.

Located on the Baltic Sea, Kaliningrad is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania and is separated overland from the main part of Russia by Lithuania, Latvia, and Belarus. The majority of railway transit between Russia and Kaliningrad was carried out through Belarus and Lithuania.

On June 18, Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov announced that Lithuanian railways had notified the region's authorities of imposing restrictions on the transit of goods that are subject to EU sanctions from Russia to Kaliningrad.

Later the conflict was relatively settled, however, the region remains one of the most vulnerable Russian territories.

Related Topics

Army Governor Russia Kaliningrad Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia June August From

Recent Stories

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve pe ..

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve performance, Senate told

32 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

2 hours ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

5 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.