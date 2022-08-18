Russia deploys 3 fighters jets with hypersonic missiles in semi-exclave Kaliningrad region

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday the deployment of three MiG-31 fighter jets with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in its semi-exclave Kaliningrad region.

"Today, on August 18, 2022, as part of the implementation of additional strategic deterrence measures, three MiG-31 aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were relocated to the Chkalovsk airfield in the Kaliningrad Region," the ministry said in a statement.

While flying to the region, the aircraft worked out the interaction with the fighter aircraft of the 6th army of the Air Force, air defense units, and the naval aviation of the Baltic Fleet, the ministry said.

"Round-the-clock combat duty of MiG-31 aircraft and the Kinzhal hypersonic aviation complex will be organized at the Chkalovsk airfield," the ministry said.

Located on the Baltic Sea, Kaliningrad is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania and is separated overland from the main part of Russia by Lithuania, Latvia, and Belarus. The majority of railway transit between Russia and Kaliningrad was carried out through Belarus and Lithuania.

On June 18, Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov announced that Lithuanian railways had notified the region's authorities of imposing restrictions on the transit of goods that are subject to EU sanctions from Russia to Kaliningrad.

Later the conflict was relatively settled, however, the region remains one of the most vulnerable Russian territories.