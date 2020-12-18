UrduPoint.com
Russia Doping Ruling - Who's Saying What

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia doping ruling - who's saying what

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Who's saying what as Russia is banned from international sport for two years, a punishment halved from the initial demand for a four-year exile.

"This Panel has imposed consequences to reflect the nature and seriousness of the non-compliance... and to ensure that the integrity of sport against the scourge of doping is maintained." -- Court of Arbitration for Sport in its judgement.

"The Russian flag will not fly nor its anthem played. This sends a clear message that institutionalised cheating and concerted efforts to subvert the global anti-doping system will not be tolerated." -- World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka.

"The decision by CAS to effectively 'split the baby' is nonsensical and undeserved.

" -- The lawyer for Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, Jim Walden.

"At this stage in this sordid Russian state-sponsored doping affair, now spanning close to a decade, there is no consolation in this weak, watered-down outcome." -- US Anti-Doping Agency chief executive officer Travis T. Tygart.

"What is clear at this point is that the blatant disregard shown for the rules and purpose of anti-doping regulations in this case has harmed clean athletes and gone further to erode confidence in the international anti-doping construct."-- The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

