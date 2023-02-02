UrduPoint.com

Russia Doubts Germany's Refusal To Send Fighter Jets To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023

Russia doubts Germany's refusal to send fighter jets to Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said Russia doubts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to send fighter jets to Ukraine, saying the latter is known for his shifting positions in the war that started last February.

"It all started with some helmets for Ukrainian servicemen, then small arms appeared, and now they are talking about airplanes ... (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz swears that it will never happen, but Scholz is also known for the ability to change his position quickly enough," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian Rossiya 24 tv channel.

He reminded that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock openly said Berlin "is waging a war against Russia."Lavrov noted that the more long-range weapons are supplied to Ukraine, the farther Russia will have to move those weapons from its territory.

Initially reluctant to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine but later bowing to international pressure, Berlin is now one of the top military aid donors to Kyiv.

Late last month it decided to supply its Leopard 2 battle tanks to the war-torn country, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the West for fighter jets, a request Scholz has rejected.

