UrduPoint.com

Russia Envoy Summoned After Threatening Sweden Over NATO Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russia envoy summoned after threatening Sweden over NATO bid

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Sweden said Wednesday it was summoning the Russian ambassador after he said it and neighbouring Finland would become a "legitimate target" of "retaliatory measures" -- including military ones -- if they join NATO.

The Nordic neighbours ended decades of military non-alignment last May when they decided to join the Atlantic alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden will become "legitimate targets" of Russian "retaliatory measures" once they join NATO, Russian ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev warned Tuesday.

But Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said "the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will summon the Russian ambassador to make a clear statement against this blatant attempt at influence.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Alliance Sweden Finland May

Recent Stories

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

20 minutes ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.