Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Russia on Tuesday said it had established diplomatic relations with Ukraine's separatist-controlled regions recognised by President Vladimir Putin as independent this week.

"An agreement was drawn up on the establishment from that date (February 22) of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as the Russian Federation and Lugansk People's Republic at the level of embassies," the foreign ministry in Moscow said.