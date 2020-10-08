UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Evacuates Thousands As Munitions Explode In Fire

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia evacuates thousands as munitions explode in fire

Moscow, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday evacuated more than 2,000 people from nearby villages after a wildfire set off explosions at a munitions depot in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, officials said.

More than 400 firefighters were battling into the evening to extinguish a blaze that broke out at the depot on Wednesday afternoon, with the authorities saying five people were injured but no one died.

The fire was sparked by a wildfire in dry grass nearby, the emergencies ministry said, causing munitions to explode continuously.

Flames and huge clouds of smoke rose up to the sky above the depot reportedly containing some 75,000 tonnes of munitions.

The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal probe into potential breaches of rules on handling weapons.

The emergencies ministry said late Wednesday that it had sent additional firefighters from the Moscow region and was using technology including a fire-fighting train. The emergencies minister Yevgeny Zinichev travelled to the scene.

Regional governor Nikolai Lyubimov described the situation as "complex" but said in a statement in the evening that "the worst is behind us, the situation is under control." The emergency ministry said it evacuated more than 2,300 residents living within a 5-kilometre radius of the fire and nearby highways were closed to traffic.

The western military district in charge of the site said it evacuated its troops after they attempting unsuccessfully to fight the fire.

Such accidents are relatively common in Russia due to large amounts of old munitions remaining in storage.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Technology Governor Moscow Russia Died Traffic Ryazan SITE Criminals From

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

2 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

2 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

2 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

2 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.