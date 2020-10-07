Russia evacuates villages after munition depot explosions: agencies

Moscow, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday evacuated residents of more than 10 villages in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow after explosions at a munitions depot state news agencies reported.

"We are carrying out the evacuation of residents of more than 10 nearby settlements within a radius of 5 kilometres (3 miles)," a spokesperson for the emergencies ministry told the TASS state news agency after a wildfire sparked a blaze at a munitions store, setting off explosions.