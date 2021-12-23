UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Security Talks With US, NATO In January

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russia expects security talks with US, NATO in January

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday he expects negotiations with the United States on Moscow's security demands to begin in January, with concerns mounting over the Ukraine conflict.

His comments come after the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried told reporters Tuesday she also understands talks with Russia will begin January, warning some Russian proposals were "unacceptable." Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands in two draft documents last week, one addressed to the NATO and another to the United States.

"It has been agreed that at the very beginning of next year, the first round (of talks) should be bilateral contact between our negotiators and American ones," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian state-funded news network, RT.

Lavrov said plans were in place for those talks to be followed by negotiations between Russia and NATO, saying "we also want to do this in January".

On Wednesday the European Union appealed to the US and NATO to defend its interests, saying in a statement: "Today, Europe's security is under threat." Lavrov had cautioned the United States against dragging out any negotiations and reiterated that although Russia did not want conflict it was prepared to take steps to defend itself.

"We hope that no one else views conflicts as a desirable scenario. We will toughly ensure our security by those means that we deem appropriate," Lavrov told a panel of RT journalists.

Russia has been accused by the West of plotting an invasion of Ukraine. It denies the claims and in turn has demanded legal guarantees over its security from the United States and NATO, demanding the alliance stop an eastward expansion.

Last week, Moscow presented its demands to the United States and NATO, saying the alliance must not admit new members or establish military bases in ex-Soviet countries.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Alliance United States January From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

51 minutes ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

51 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier ..

Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier 'Dangerous Tendency'

1 hour ago
 White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive I ..

White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive Intent With Russia

1 hour ago
 White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing ..

White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing With Russia, Hopes This Will C ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for ..

Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus - FM ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.