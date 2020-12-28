Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in tit-for-tat response: ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday said that it had expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat response after the EU member state declared a Russian military attache persona non-grata earlier this month.

The foreign ministry said in response to the "unjustified" removal of its diplomat, it had sent Bulgaria's ambassador a note "announcing persona non-grata the assistant to Bulgaria's military attache," giving him 72 hours to leave Russia.