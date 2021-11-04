Russia expels Dutch journalist: newspaper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Russia has expelled a Dutch correspondent for the Volkskrant daily in what the newspaper called a "mystery" decision based on years-old administrative violations.

Tom Vennink had his visa withdrawn on Monday and returned to the Netherlands on Wednesday, with Russian authorities saying he must stay out until 2025 at the earliest.

Vennink said his expulsion after six years in Moscow had an "intimidating" effect on other journalists, coming three months after Russia expelled BBC reporter Sarah Rainsford.

"It is remarkable that minor violations from years ago are now being pulled out of the closet to revoke my visa," Vennink was quoted as saying by Volkskrant on Thursday.

Russian authorities told him he had entered a northern province without permission in January 2020 and failed to report his whereabouts in Moscow in 2019.

He said he had also had problems recently renewing his press accreditation.

Vennink said he did not know the reason for the expulsion "but I see no reason why it should be directed against me personally or against de Volkskrant .

" "What is clear is that relations between the Netherlands and Russia have been very bad since the downing of MH17 in 2014," he said.

Three Russians and a Ukrainian are on trial in absentia in the Netherlands over Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, shot down over eastern Ukraine while travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, with the loss of all 298 people on board.

Volkskrant editor-in-chief Pieter Klok said Russian authorities had not explained why they were citing the old violations to expel the journalist.

"It is a mystery to us why the Russian government has decided this now," Klok was quoted as saying by the daily.

Dutch foreign minister Ben Knapen expressed "regret" and said there had been talks in Moscow and The Hague with Russian authorities.

"We received the answer that the correspondent's visa cannot be extended for administrative reasons," Knapen said.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

Russia in August denied that its expulsion of BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford was part of a media crackdown or "retaliation" for London denying accreditation to a Russian reporter.