UrduPoint.com

Russia Extends Detention Of WNBA Star Griner

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Russia extends detention of WNBA star Griner

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A Russian court on Tuesday extended until early July the pre-trial detention on drug charges of US basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence.

Griner's detention came days before Russia defied US warnings and sent troops into Ukraine, prompting Western powers to impose sweeping sanctions and send military aid to Kyiv.

A court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow extended Griner's arrest until July 2, a court representative told Russian journalists on Tuesday.

Washington says that Russia has "wrongfully detained" the six-foot-nine (2.

06-meter) basketball star, 31, and turned her case over to the US special envoy in charge of hostages.

"Our position for some time on this has been very clear -- Brittney Griner should not be detained... for a single day longer," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters in Washington.

He said that US officials met Monday with representatives of her team, the Phoenix Mercury, and were also seeking regular access to Griner.

The WNBA has also said it is working to bring Griner home.

She is considered among the greatest female basketball players and is a high points scorer.

She was playing club basketball in Russia before the resumption of the US season, a common practice for American stars seeking additional income.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Oil Price Phoenix February July Gold Olympics Vaping Airport Court

Recent Stories

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

1 minute ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

4 minutes ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

45 minutes ago
 PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

1 hour ago
 US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with ..

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.