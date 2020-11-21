UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Extends Western Food Imports Embargo To End 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russia extends Western food imports embargo to end 2021

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday extended an embargo on Western food imports introduced in 2014 until the end of 2021, an economic measure that mainly effects EU imports.

The Russian embargo was in response to EU sanctions introduced after Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula, sanctions that Brussels renewed for another six months at the end of June.

The EU has refused recognise Russian's March 2014 annexation of Crimea and has condemned Moscow's support for separatists that control parts of eastern Ukraine that border Russia as a violation of international law.

Western sanctions have hit all parts of the Russian economy and that, combined with the fall in oil prices, helped push the country into the longest recession since Putin took power in 2000.

Russian authorities have insisted that the sanctions have allowed it to develop its domestic industries including farming, thanks to substantial subsidies.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Brussels Vladimir Putin March June Border All

Recent Stories

TLP Chief's son Hafiz Saad Rizvi appointed as new ..

4 minutes ago

Vivo Launches OriginOS at 2020 Developer Conferenc ..

27 minutes ago

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

44 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

44 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

44 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.